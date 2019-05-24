Jagan ousts Naidu from power, bags 151 seats out of 175; TDP gets just 23

YS Jagan has steered Party (YSRCP) to oust (TDP) from power in the state after winning two-third seats in the Assembly poll.

From the beginning of the counting which started on Thursday, was way ahead of the ruling TDP and finally finished the tally by winning 151 seats out of a total of 175, thus wresting power from Naidu. TDP's number reduced drastically from 102 to 23 seats.

The and the BJP drew a blank in the state.

polled 49.9 per cent votes, while the TDP got 39.2 per cent.

YSRCP's legislators will meet on May 25 to formally elect Jagan as their leader, party sources said. They said that he would take oath as in the temple-town of on May 30.

(JSP), which contested on 140 Assembly seats, managed to win only one seat of Razole from where Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao got elected by a margin of mere 814 votes. He defeated YSRCP's Rajeswara

and JSP's founder himself to Nagireddy Tippala of and finished second with 58,238 votes. He also his second seat of Bhimavaram to YSRCP's candidate.

Jagan retained his family bastion Pulivendula seat and defeated TDP's by over 50,000 votes.

His key opponent and Naidu also won easily from Kuppam seat. However, his son Nara Lokesh, who is also a Cabinet minister, to YSRCP's in Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati. Lokesh was inducted into the Cabinet after he became a member of the in 2017.

Most of Naidu's ministerial colleagues could not stand up against Jagan's tsunami. Kala Venkat Rao, also of TDP's unit, P Pulla Rao, D Uma Maheswara Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, M. Buddha Prasad, S Chandramohan Reddy, and P Narayana - all ministers -- suffered defeats in their respective constituencies.

also lost the polls to YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu in Sattenapalli.

Jagan's magic helped YSRCP bag 22 Lok Sabha seats, while leaving only three seats to TDP out of 25 parliamentary constituencies at stake in the state.

In 2014, the TDP registered a landslide victory by winning 102 Assembly seats while Jagan's YSRCP had won 67 seats. In the simultaneous Lok Sabha polls, TDP won 15 seats, while eights seats went to the YSRCP. The BJP had won two seats.

