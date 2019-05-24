Meet Sejal whose cow-dung coated car is internet sensation

Coating our sedan with cow-dung for braving the scorching summer heat might not be a feasible proposition for most of us, but a housewife in has done it as she claims it keeps her even without air-conditioning.

Sejal Shah's Altis became an soon after its photos went viral- thanks to the thick coat of cow-dung all over it. The housewife's sedan is an on the streets with the coating and the red and white rangoli-like designs on the edges.

Shah says the coating keeps her car's within limits and makes her feel cooler in summers and warmer in winters. It is also her bid towards saving the environment at a time when global warming is a major concern, she says.

"It not only keeps my but also helps in preventing pollution. The harmful gases that are released while we use car AC increase the temperatures and contribute to global warming. I drive my off the AC as the cow-dung keeps it cool," told ANI.

"I got this idea as I used to put cow-dung on the floor and walls of my house. It keeps the house cool. Hence I decided to put it over my car," she said.

Applying paste on the walls and floors of mud-houses is a common practice in rural It keeps the house temperature within limits, cool in summers and warm in winters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)