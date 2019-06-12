JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

CM Adityanath holds review meeting on law and order situation in state
Business Standard

Despite tyre burst, SpiceJet flight lands safely at Jaipur airport

ANI  |  General News 

A SpiceJet flight returning from Dubai made a safe landing here on Wednesday even after one of the tyres of the aircraft burst.

The landing took place at 9:03 am. All 189 passengers and the crew members are safe.

"While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, Pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tyre burst at Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely at Jaipur," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"Passenger were deplaned normally. The flight was uneventful," the spokesperson added, clarifying that no "emergency landing was carried out at Jaipur."

A team of engineers is examining the aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 12:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU