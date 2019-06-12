Despite tyre burst, SpiceJet flight lands safely at Jaipur airport

A flight returning from made a safe landing here on Wednesday even after one of the tyres of the aircraft burst.

The landing took place at 9:03 am. All 189 passengers and the crew members are safe.

"While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, Pilots were informed by ATC of suspected tyre burst at The crew followed their procedures and landed safely at Jaipur," a said.

"Passenger were deplaned normally. The flight was uneventful," the added, clarifying that no "emergency landing was carried out at "

A team of engineers is examining the aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)