Ex-Madhya Pradesh minister Shivnarayan Meena dies of heart attack

ANI  |  Politics 

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Shivnarayan Meena died in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand after suffering a heart attack.

The 68-year-old leader was on a pilgrimage tour to Kedarnath temple where he suffered the attack in the wee hours of Tuesday.

He had served as a minister in the Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh when Digvijaya Singh was in power more than 15 years ago.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 13:34 IST

