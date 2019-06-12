Ex-Madhya Pradesh minister Shivnarayan Meena dies of heart attack

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Shivnarayan Meena died in Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand after suffering a heart attack.
The 68-year-old leader was on a pilgrimage tour to Kedarnath temple where he suffered the attack in the wee hours of Tuesday.
He had served as a minister in the Congress regime in Madhya Pradesh when Digvijaya Singh was in power more than 15 years ago.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
