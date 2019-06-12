JUST IN
PM Modi meets governors of 3 states, Assam CM

ANI 

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon and Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Later, Assam Chief Minister, Sarbanand Sonowal also called on Modi.

On May 18, the Prime Minister met governors of Karnataka, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 13:44 IST

