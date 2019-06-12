PM Modi meets governors of 3 states, Assam CM

-
ALSO READ
U'khand Guv, CM cast vote; ask youth to exercise their franchise in large numbers
Bihar registered fastest economic growth in 2017-18: Governor
Academic calendar now being maintained in Bihar universities:
Close shave for Bihar Guv as tent catches fire in Kumbh
Oppn parties stage protest against Bihar CM's 'derogatory' remark
-
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon and Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.
Later, Assam Chief Minister, Sarbanand Sonowal also called on Modi.
On May 18, the Prime Minister met governors of Karnataka, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU