ISIS conspiracy case: Court sends accused Moha Faiz to NIA remand till May 1

A Investigation Agency (NIA) special court on Wednesday sent Mohd Faiz, an accused in an alleged Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case to till May 1.

after hearing the arguments of both sides; allowed the plea of NIA, which sought of seven days for The for accused, ADV Khan opposed the remand plea, saying that accused had already joined the probe with the agency.

Faiz was arrested by the on Tuesday for allegedly planning to carry out terrorist attacks in the Capital Region (NCR) adjoining and Faiz, a resident of Delhi, is the 14th accused arrested in the case so far.

In a press release, on Tuesday claimed, "Faiz was found to be the main member of the Pro-IS module Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, who was instrumental in bringing other members besides founding the group. The investigation has revealed that he was closely involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition for the group to carry out terrorist acts in and around the Capital Region."

The case pertains to a group of Pro-IS terrorists who formed a terrorist gang which was engaged in acts preparatory to the commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the Indian The group was found to be inspired by the ideology of and was conspiring and preparing to target places of importance in and around NCT of Delhi," the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)