ISIS conspiracy case: Court sends accused Moha Faiz to NIA remand till May 1

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court on Wednesday sent Mohd Faiz, an accused in an alleged Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case to NIA remand till May 1.
Additional sessions judge Rakesh Syal after hearing the arguments of both sides; allowed the remand plea of NIA, which sought remand of seven days for Mohd Faiz. The Counsel for accused, ADV MS Khan opposed the remand plea, saying that accused had already joined the probe with the agency.
Faiz was arrested by the NIA on Tuesday for allegedly planning to carry out terrorist attacks in the National Capital Region (NCR) adjoining Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Faiz, a resident of Delhi, is the 14th accused arrested in the case so far.
In a press release, NIA on Tuesday claimed, "Faiz was found to be the main member of the Pro-IS module Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, who was instrumental in bringing other members besides founding the group. The investigation has revealed that he was closely involved in the procurement of arms and ammunition for the group to carry out terrorist acts in and around the National Capital Region."
The case pertains to a group of Pro-IS terrorists who formed a terrorist gang which was engaged in acts preparatory to the commission of terror attacks with a view to wage war against the Indian Government. The group was found to be inspired by the ideology of ISIS and was conspiring and preparing to target places of importance in and around NCT of Delhi," the release said.
