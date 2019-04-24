Nitish Kumar highlights the benefits reaped by people from central and state governments schemes

CM Kumar on Wednesday highlighted the benefits reaped by the common people from central and state governments schemes.

He praised the central government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana and said that the poor would get benefits from this policy. "The government has done well for the farmers. The announcement of Rs. 6000 for each in this year's budget would help sustain the efforts of the farmers. The central government's initiative of building an airport in Darbhanga will help the migrant population of the region get better connectivity," the CM said while addressing a rally here.

The CM elaborated the efforts made by the on the front of road and bridge development in the state. He praised the central government's aid in these efforts.

"The got decades to work for the country and the RJD got 15 years in the state of Bihar. But they never did anything credible for the public. There was no reservation for women, SC/ST or other classes. It was only the government of NDA which did something credible on this front. As a result, many women got opportunities at various posts through the state apart from other backward classes also getting their dues," the CM said.

He said that aid was sought for across the state. "Around 1 crore women are now connected with these groups and doing well for the welfare of the state. The girl child started going to school more regularly due to the distribution of cycle and school dress. There were less than 1,70,000 girls in class ninth a decade back while there are now 9,00,000 girls in the same category," he elaborated.

Further, Kumar said that every home in Bihar would get water connection and the state has already witnessed immense improvement in - the current consumption being 5200 MW in the state. The liquor ban on the demands of women has helped bring peace in society.

"People who were engaged in making country liquor are now being encouraged to do alternative work by government aid of Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1,00,000," he added.

There are 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar and polling for first, second and third phase are already done. The voting for the rest of the constituencies will be held on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)