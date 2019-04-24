Chowksi moves Bombay HC over non-consideration of plea on inability to return

-
Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Chowksi on Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court over the non-consideration of his plea regarding his inability to return to India due to persisting health problems and denial of the right to cross-examination.
Last month, Mehul Choksi moved a new application under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here, stating his long history of heart ailments and a blood clot in the brain.
This comes after it was reported that the extradition process against embattled diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi has begun in Antigua.
Choksi's counsel Vijay and Ashul Agarwal submitted his detailed medical history citing his ailments constraining him from travelling and hence leading to his inability to return to India.
His counsel also placed 38 documents on record including latest prescriptions in which doctors have highly recommend that Choksi should remain under continuous medical supervision in Antigua and should avoid travelling as his medical condition may deteriorate.
Mehul Choksi and nephew Nirav Modi are kingpins of the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud. They both fled from the country a year ago. Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.
