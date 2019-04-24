Chowksi moves Bombay HC over non-consideration of plea on inability to return

Fugitive diamond merchant on Wednesday approached the over the non-consideration of his plea regarding his inability to return to due to persisting health problems and denial of the right to cross-examination.

Last month, moved a new application under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here, stating his long history of heart ailments and a blood clot in the brain.

This comes after it was reported that the extradition process against has begun in

Choksi's Vijay and submitted his detailed medical history citing his ailments constraining him from travelling and hence leading to his inability to return to

His also placed 38 documents on record including latest prescriptions in which doctors have highly recommend that Choksi should remain under continuous medical supervision in and should avoid travelling as his medical condition may deteriorate.

and nephew are kingpins of the Rs 13,000-crore Bank fraud. They both fled from the country a year ago. Choksi was granted citizenship of and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.

