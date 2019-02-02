JUST IN
Deve Gowda slips in bathroom, injures leg

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda sustained injuries on his right leg after he slipped and fell in the bathroom of his house.

The 85-year-old Janta Dal (Secular) President was wounded in the leg and has difficulty in walking, the personal assistant to Deve Gowda said on Saturday.

Deve Gowda's son Dr Ramesh visited his residence to check on his condition, following which the former Prime Minister was taken to a hospital near his Padmanabhanagar residence this morning.

The hospital confirmed the injury as minor, with doctors attending to him stating that his right knee had a sprain and there was no fracture.

