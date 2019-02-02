Former MP police chief RK Shukla appointed CBI Director

was on Saturday appointed as CBI Director, after he was shifted from the post of DGP by the government to the Police Housing Corporation.

His appointment ends speculation over the prestigious post ever since it fell vacant on January 10 when incumbent was transferred as

Shukla, a 1983 of cadre, will have a fixed tenure of two years, according to a decision taken by the of the Cabinet.

Shukla had taken charge as the in June 2016.

Since the ouster of Verma, M Nageshwar Rao was serving as the

The new appointment comes at a time when the investigative agency has been mired in a major controversy following an open fight between and former special

The fight had prompted the government to intervene and in October both of them were sent on leave.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)