Deve Gowda urges world community to come together to eliminate terrorism

Condemning yesterday's blasts in Sri Lanka, former HD Deve on Monday urged the world community to come together to eliminate terrorism.

"It is high time now the world community should come together to destroy this basic issue of eliminating terrorist activities," told ANI here.

He condemned the attacks and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 290 people were killed and over 500 injured after bombs went off at churches and hotels Negombo and Colombo on Sunday.

Chief Minister and his son H D Kumaraswamy has claimed that four (Secular) workers from Karnataka, who were on a visit to the island country, have lost their lives in the blasts.

He, however, said that he did not discriminate between the Kannadigas and his party workers.

A total of seven Indians have died in the blasts.

The JD (S) leader also said that was a mature,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)