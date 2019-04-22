Till today I was 'chowkidar' for hair, now am for nation too: Jawed Habib on joining BJP

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, on Monday, joined the (BJP) in New Delhi, stating that he had now been promoted to the post of 'chowkidar' of the nation.

"Aaj tak main bus baalon ka chowkidaar tha, aaj main desh ka ho gya hoon (Till today I was just chowkidar for hair, now I have become the chowkidar of the nation)," Jawed said talking to reporters here.

"I am happy to join the BJP as I have seen the changes brought in the country by in the last five years. I think nobody should be ashamed of their background, when the is proud to state that he was a 'chaiwala' then why should I be ashamed of calling myself a 'nai' (barber)," he said.

Habib is considered amongst the best hairdressers in the world and currently has over 550 unisex hair salons across with three international ones.

This move has come right in the middle of the elections.

will see polling on May 12 in the sixth phase of elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

