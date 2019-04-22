Bomb should be tied around Rahul, sent to another country: Pankaja Munde's response to those asking for Balakot airstrike proof

Minister has said that a bomb should be tied around and sent to another country for asking proof of IAF airstrike on (JeM) training camp in Pakistan's area in province.

Pankaja, daughter of late Gopinath Munde, aimed at Rahul in response to several leaders questioning the airstrike.

"We did surgical strike after the cowardly attack on our soldiers. Some people ask what was surgical strike and what is the evidence? I say we should have attached a bomb to and should have sent him to another country. Then they would have understood," Munde, the Women and of Maharashtra, said on April 21 while addressing a rally at Jalna parliamentary constituency.

lost over 40 CRPF personnel when a JeM targetted a CRPF convoy with an explosive-laden vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14.

In response to the terror attack, the carried out the airstrike on February 26. The attack was orchestrated by the JeM.

had said that it had killed "a large number" of terrorists during the airstrike and destroyed JeM's largest training camp.

The day after the airstrike, a dogfight between India's IAF and Pakistan's PAF ensued in which a Pakistani jet and an Indian fighter plane were shot down.

Wing was captured by Pakistani authorities but was released on March 1 as a "peace of gesture".

Several opposition leaders like Kapil Sibal and Mamata Banerjee raised questions over the airstrike and its impact following reports by a section of raising doubts over it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)