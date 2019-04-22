'Saboot gang' has let down country over Balakot air strike, says PM Modi

on Monday slammed the party and its allies, saying that they asked for the proof of air strike, which let down the country.

"The party and its 'Mahamilavati' allies are asking for proof for the bravery of soldiers. Whom would you believe? Will you rely on your 'saput' or trust the person who asks for proof," he said, while addressing an election rally.

"Brave soldiers have kept the country's high and this proof seeking 'saboot gang' has disgraced the country," the said.

"The party and its 'Mahamilavati' allies say that should not talk of nationalism, security and terrorism in these elections. is attacking terrorism. Aren't you happy? How will the country be protected? Should it be discussed in this election or not," he asked the gathering.

"The security issues are important in the Lok Sabha election. Their thinking is so low that they do not understand the issues of this big country," he said.

Speaking about the action taken against absconders in loan default cases, the said that anyone who does not repay bank's loans and flees abroad will be brought back to the country.

"If any rich man does not pay back bank's money, he will not able to get a good sleep. If someone tries to flee the country, he will not able to do so. If someone goes to a foreign country, either he has to come back or he will be brought back like Michelle uncle of Naamdar," he said.

"Our government has punished the people who usurp money of banks. Their properties have been seized and have given respect to the honest taxpayers," Modi said.

Attacking the Congress-led UPA government, Modi said: "The previous government used to give loans on phone to their billionaire friends."

"We are giving guaranteed loans to the poor, tribal and self-employed youth for self-employment. 17 crore people have been given loans, and around 4.75 crore people have taken loans for the first time," he said.

Highlighting the success of BJP-led NDA government, Prime Minister Modi said the number of tourists has increased in the state, which is contributing to revenue generation.

"More than 300 new passport centres have been established in the last five years across the country," he said.

"In the last five years, the number of tourists coming from abroad in has increased. Revenue from tourists has increased. The people of have directly been benefitted from this," said.

Prime Minister Modi also attacked the Congress government for not fulfilling the promise of farmers' loan waiver in

"In Rajasthan, the Congress promised to forgive farmers' debt before the election. After winning elections, the is missing. The country is now awake. Mothers, sisters, young people now know the truth about the Congress," he said.

further said that the is not showing any interest in providing the list of farmers who will receive the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN).

Rajasthan, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on April 29 and May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

