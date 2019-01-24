Didn't know about 'Ashok Chakra' till two days ago, happy that husband got it: Awardee's wife

Mahajabeen, who lives with two children in Cheki Ashmuji area of district in Kashmir, said, she was proud of her husband and would try to fulfill his dreams.

Wani was posthumously awarded India's highest peace time gallantry award the 'Ashok Chakra'.

will present the 'Ashok Charka' to the gallant soldier's wife

"Till two days ago, I did not know that was an award or such an award existed. I am feeling happy that he has received the award but his loss is irreparable," she told ANI.

She said she came to know about the award being given to her husband two days ago when the unit members came to her village in to inform her about the government's decision.

recalled that the last time she had a conversation with her husband was a few hours before the operation of November 24 in which he lost his life.

Wani had called her to discuss about the well being of the family and disconnected as he had to go for the operation.

On November 25, 2018, Wani was participating in a counter terrorist operation against six terrorists in Hirapur village near Batgund,

Under intense hail of bullets from the terrorists, he eliminated the of the LeT and one foreign terrorist in a very daring display of raw courage.

In the gunfight, he was hit multiple times, including in his head. He also injured another terrorist before succumbing to his

"I am proud of my husband for what he has done. Now I want to fulfill his dream of educating my children (20) and (18) and help them become doctor and engineer," said.

joined the Army's 162 (Territorial Army) (Home and Hearth) Light Infantry, at a young age in 2004.

His extraordinarily fearless and courageous personage was reflected after he bagged Sena Medal for gallantry twice in 2007 and 2018.

