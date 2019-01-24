Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: 1 body recovered

One body was recovered from the mine at near in East Hills where 15 miners have been trapped since December 13 last year.

The body, which was recovered from the main shaft, has been sent for postmortem.

Fifteen miners were trapped in the illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13 last year, when water from the nearby flooded the mine. Since then, a multi-agency rescue operation is being carried out to evacuate the miners.

The Centre and the government on Monday informed the that the operation to evacuate the miners has not been abandoned.

