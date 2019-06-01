Didn't say anything wrong, says Kishan Reddy on 'Hyderabad safe zone for terrorists' comment

Despite severe criticism from his political opponents, for Home G Kishan on Saturday looked undeterred over his statement calling a "safe zone of terrorists".

"There are places in the country where terror activities are on a rise. If an incident takes place in Bengaluru, Bhopal, its roots are traced to State police, NIA have arrested terrorists in on an interval of every 2-3 months in the past. I did not say anything wrong," told reporters here.

Talking to a newspaper on Friday, he had called Hyderabad as a terror safe zone.

"Wherever in the country, a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad," he said.

and Asaduddin Owaisi, earlier in the day, slammed the newly-elected MP from for his statement and said the BJP sees terrorists wherever Muslims live.

Reacting to Owaisi's comments that Muslims need not to afraid by Modi's return to power as Constitution safeguards their rights, said he does not need Owaisi's certificate over minorities.

"Our PM has worked and will work for Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas to strengthen the nation," Reddy said.

