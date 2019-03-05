Digvijay Singh terms Pulwama terror attack an 'accident'

Senior on Tuesday termed the dastardly Pulwama terror attack an "accident" and said that "doubt" expressed in some over the February 26 IAF air strike is putting a question mark on the credibility of the

Singh, a former Chief Minister, made the remarks while tweeting in Hindi.

He said after the Pulwama "durghatna" (accident) and the (IAF) strike, "sandeh" (doubt) is being expressed in some following which "vishwasniyata" (credibility) of the government is under question.

The former AICC has in the past also made controversial statements.

After the Batala house encounter, he had questioned the veracity of Delhi Police's evidence and had also once used a suffix indicating respect for UN-designated terrorist

In August 2016, Singh had also addressed as India-occupied However, he later clarified that it is an integral part of

In another tweet on Tuesday, Singh raised a question on the casualty issue in the air strike and demanded to come clear on the same.

"Prime Minister, some ministers of your government say 300 terrorists killed, says 250 are killed, Yogi Adityanath says 400 people were killed and your SS Ahluwalia says that no one died. And you are silent about this issue. The country wants to know who is a liar in this," Singh said.

Singh's statement came at a time when many opposition leaders are questioning the Balakot strike by the and are asking for a proof and the exact casualty inflicted on terrorists.

While speaking at an event in Ahmedabad, Modi had on Monday asserted that the terrorists will be hunted even if they hide deep underneath the Earth and asked his critics not to question the valour of the armed forces even if they are not willing to trust him.

B S Dhanoa on Monday said the fighter planes had hit the target given to them but he cannot give the number of casualties suffered as it is for the government to do so.

carried out the air strike in less than two weeks after the Jaish terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. JeM had claimed the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

