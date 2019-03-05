Digvijay Singh terms Pulwama terror attack an 'accident'

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday termed the dastardly Pulwama terror attack an "accident" and said that "doubt" expressed in some foreign media reports over the February 26 IAF air strike is putting a question mark on the credibility of the Indian government.
Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, made the remarks while tweeting in Hindi.
He said after the Pulwama "durghatna" (accident) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike, "sandeh" (doubt) is being expressed in some foreign media reports following which "vishwasniyata" (credibility) of the government is under question.
The former AICC general secretary has in the past also made controversial statements.
After the Batala house encounter, he had questioned the veracity of Delhi Police's evidence and had also once used a suffix indicating respect for UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed.
In August 2016, Singh had also addressed Jammu and Kashmir as India-occupied Kashmir. However, he later clarified that it is an integral part of India.
In another tweet on Tuesday, Singh raised a question on the casualty issue in the air strike and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clear on the same.
"Prime Minister, some ministers of your government say 300 terrorists killed, BJP president says 250 are killed, Yogi Adityanath says 400 people were killed and your minister SS Ahluwalia says that no one died. And you are silent about this issue. The country wants to know who is a liar in this," Singh said.
Singh's statement came at a time when many opposition leaders are questioning the Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force and are asking for a proof and the exact casualty inflicted on terrorists.
While speaking at an event in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Modi had on Monday asserted that the terrorists will be hunted even if they hide deep underneath the Earth and asked his critics not to question the valour of the armed forces even if they are not willing to trust him.
IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Monday said the fighter planes had hit the target given to them but he cannot give the number of casualties suffered as it is for the government to do so.
India carried out the air strike in less than two weeks after the Jaish terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. JeM had claimed the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

