Digvijay, Surjewala received cuts from loot in Madhya Pradesh: GVL Narasimha Rao

leaders and Randeep Singh Surjewala "have received cuts from the loot" that took place in under government the alleged on Friday.

"Two senior leaders of the party, and Randeep Singh Surjewala received a cut of rupees 90 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively, from the corruption in This has been noted in the diaries seized by the Income Tax authorities," said BJP GVL at a press conference here.

Rao asserted that a total of Rs 281 crores were recovered by the Income Tax authorities from the raids conducted at the close associates of

He also pointed out that the figures would rise if more raids were conducted and alleged that a portion of it was sent to fill the party coffers.

"A few weeks ago there were IT raids against some close associates of CM Rs 281 crore unaccounted cash was discovered during the raids, and it could be much more if widespread raids were conducted. There was information that Rs 20 crores from this loot were transferred to the Congress party, the Congress doesn't have any answers. Poor people of have been robbed to put money in Congress party's treasury," he said.

He further said, "I want to answer how have you taken money directly from the poor people of MP, money meant for the welfare of women and children of the state. Rahul and Congress must come clean on this."

" should come out and tell the people why he has stolen Rs 90 lakh from the poor people of Madhya Pradesh. How is he expecting them to vote for him again? Randeep Singh Surjewala has taken 25 lakhs as cut, was it paid for the lies he speaks in his press conference."

The I-T department in April had conducted raids at various locations in on properties belonging to Ashwin Sharma, (OSD to Kamal Nath) and recovered cash and other documents.

Kamal Nath termed the raids as BJP's last tactics as it was aware of losing the Lok Sabha elections while senior Congress had said that the ruling party was targeting its competitors through the I-T raids.

