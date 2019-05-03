JUST IN
Speak with some responsibility: Renuka Chowdhury to Yogi Adityanath on 'Babar ki aulad' remark

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Friday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Babar ki aulad' remark at a rally and said that he should speak with some responsibility.

"He is supposed to be the Chief Minister! Come on, speak with some responsibility. You forget that you are in this saffron garb & you talk like that. Despicable," Chowdhury told ANI here.

The Election Commission had on Thursday issued a notice to Yogi Adityanath over his 'Babar ki aulad' comment made during a rally in Sambhal on April 19.

Adityanath had called Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Shafiqur Rahman Barq as 'Babar ki Aulad' (successor of Babar).

"On the one hand, there is a candidate from a party which developed places linked to Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Gautam Budhha. On the other hand, there is an Opposition candidate who calls himself a 'Babar ki Aulad'," Yogi said at an election rally.

He said, "Once I was in Parliament, I asked the SP candidate, who was also an MP, as to who were his predecessors, he said he was the successor of Babar. I was surprised."

His comments came days after the EC had barred him from campaigning for 72 hours for allegedly making comments amounting to the violation of the model code of conduct. This was Yogi's first rally after the ban.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 18:34 IST

