Dionne doubts whether Beyonce can touch iconic status

American Warwick, who recently released her new album 'She's Back', is doubtful of pop ability to sustain her musical career and become as iconic as from the sixties era.

According to People, the 78-year-old said while she appreciates Beyonce's growth, but she said she was doubtful whether her career will reach iconic levels.

"I have an admiration for Knowles, Carter now. Watching her growth has been quite refreshing. It's wonderful to see how she's been able to create what and who she wanted to be and who she is... very proud of that, I really am," said Warwick.

said she doubted whether could sustain and become as big as or

"Now sustaining and becoming a big icon that Gladys Knight, or Patti LaBelle, or Johnny Mathis, or Frank Sinatra, or is? I doubt that" Warwick added.

She continued to express her doubts against Beyonce and said, "And I love her to death and can appreciate her talent. But that iconic status? It's a long road [ahead]."

However, the is thoroughly impressed by today's generation."The youngsters are doing it," she said during the interview.

Warwick was born in and began her singing career at the young age of 19. She soon became a successful singer by 1964 with two top singles: "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and "Walk On By" -- both written by and

In 1966 she released the hits 'Michael to Michael' and her version of 'I Say A Little Prayer' and later in 1968 won her for 'Do You Know the Way to

