Beyonce may treat fans with a new album soon!

Singer-songwriter Beyonce may her fans by coming out with a new album soon.

This news comes shortly after the release of her documentary titled 'Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce'.

While the documentary dropped on on April 17, Beyonce sent her fans into a meltdown by hinting at a new album possibly titled 'B7'.

According to Variety, the lyrics website, Genius, shows the album listed under the singer's discography, with April 18 as the expected release date.

A few users also posted a track-listing on the website. However, it may have been taken down.

Since the trailer release, some fans have also been speculating that the album could possibly be a live performance album from her Coachella performance. Few users noted that the album may be something entirely new.

Beyonce is known to debut her new work in secrecy. For instance, no details were announced before her 2016 special 'Lemonade', which received an overwhelming response from the listeners and music publications.

Her recently released documentary presents an intimate look at Beyonce's historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America's historically black colleges and universities.

The movie will showcase candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation that went into bringing Beyonce's vision of the performance to life.

Apart from this, she is all set to lend her voice to Nala in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's 'The Lion King', which is slated to release in July, this year.

