Friends, family congratulate BJP MP Sunny Deol on his election victory

Congratulatory messages from friends and family pour in for actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol after he scored a thumping win from Gurdaspur on Thursday.
Retweeting Sunny's post, in which he expressed his gratitude towards BJP supremo PM Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations, @iamsunnydeol on the win! We all believe in you! This is the start of something new and promising and I wish you all the best!"
Esha Deol too congratulated her step-brother and wished him luck. "Congratulations @iamsunnydeol my best wishes to u always,"
Dharmendra shared Sunny and Modi's picture together and congratulated his son for his success.
Vivek Oberoi, the reel life Narendra Modi, also tweeted his best wishes for his fellow B-Town friend.
"Congratulations Paaji @iamsunnydeol! Tussi taan Gaddar macha ditta! The love and admiration #Gurdaspur has for you says it all. May you keep winning hearts and always keep shining. Lots of love," he wrote.
Sunny's son Karan Deol, who is all set to make his Bollywood directorial debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', posted a picture of the father-son duo and wrote, "Congratulations dad for always pushing the boundaries...On each step of every journey I'll always be there side by side and here's to many more moments like this. Love you @iamsunnydeol."
Celebrating his brother big day b posting a picture where the two can be seen happily posing for a picture, Sunny's Brother Bobby Deol wrote, "Always proud of you Bhaiya."
Deol, who was contesting the elections from Punjab's Gurdaspur Parliamentary constituency, defeated his nearest candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes.
This was the first time that actor Sunny Deol contested elections. He joined the BJP party on April 23, this year.
