Director Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' wins Platino Award

Popular drama film 'Roma' won Platino Award in categories direction, cinematography, screenplay, sound, and best Iberoamerican film.
According to Variety, Actors Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira lost to Ana Brun for her outstanding performance in 'The Heiresses' under the best actor category. 'Roma' was nominated for overall nine categories.
Appreciating 'Roma', Academy of Motion Picture chief, John Bailey said, "Not only is it powerful as a film in itself, but it tells a story that connects with audiences around the world."
"In the United States, it has been a tool to understand humanity, the family and the fact that we are all equal. Roma has become an antidote to the hatred that is coming from so many places, against totalitarianism," Bailey added.
Other than 'Roma', 'Arde Madrid' took home the best series prize and the best documentary prize went to 'The Silence of Others'
The prestigious ceremony held at Mexico's Riviera Maya coast. It was opened by Singer Raphael, who recently received the lifetime achievement award. The star-studded night kicked off with co-hosts Santiago Segura and Cecilia Suarez.
