Here's when the teaser of 'Game Over' will release

The teaser of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Game Over' will be out on May 15, said on Monday.

"Teaser on 15 May 2019. #GameOver stars Taapsee Release date of all three versions - #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu - will be announced soon. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan," he tweeted.

'Game Over' is the Hindi remake of Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. Helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, the movie will be released in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.

Last week, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced that he has joined hands with Reliance and Y Not studios to present the Hindi remake of the bilingual film.

Taapsee and Anurag had earlier worked on the 2018 hit 'Manmarziyan', which also starred and

The 'Pink' star recently wrapped up shooting of 'Saand Ki Aankh' where she will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar.

The film revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar (essayed by Taapsee) and Chandro (essayed by Bhumi Pednekar), who took up sharpshooting in their 50s.

The film will mark Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a It will be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

Apart from this film, Taapsee will be seen in multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal.

