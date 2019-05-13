Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor is a rebel with a cause

The much-anticipated trailer of ' Singh' is finally here and it is everything you expect from a trailer of a power-packed Hindi film.

The highlight of this trailer is undoubtedly - a hopeless rebel - who steals the show and leaves you wanting for more.

From powerful background music that compliments the speed of the heated trailer to Shahid's intense, wild and hot-blooded character, the 2.43-minute long trailer features it all.

The trailer opens with Singh (Shahid), a self-destruction alcoholic and drug-addict doctor with major anger management issues, trying to forget Preeti, his former partner.

The second half of the trailer features the saner and softer version of Singh. This part of the video shows how Kabir and Preeti fall in love.

The trailer ends with Shahid's character stating that he is "not a rebel without a cause".

The movie is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. While the 'Padmaavat' star plays the lead character in the film, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'Lust Stories,' essays the role of 'Preeti'.

The original blockbuster starred and When the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' dropped online, Vijay took to to appreciate Shahid's look.

The film is directed by and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and It will hit the big screens on June 21.

