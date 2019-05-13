Huma Qureshi to debut in a web series 'Leila'

'Gangs of Wasseypur' Qureshi will soon be seen debuting in Netflix's upcoming mini series 'Leila'.

took to to share a dark and intense-looking poster from the series showcasing her in a blindfold and wrote, "Will you join me? #Leila, coming soon."

Directed by Deepa Mehta, and Pawan Kumar, the Indian original series is set to release on June 14.

Mehta, who is known for the critically acclaimed trilogy 'Fire', 'Earth' and 'Water', is also the of the show.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Urmi Juvekar, whose past credits include 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' and ' Byomkesh Bakshy', will serve as 'Leila's' showrunner.

Based on a book by Prayaag Akbar, 'Leila' is a story of a mother's search for her lost daughter.

recently unveiled a bunch of original series and feature for its Indian market including 'Sacred Games', 'Typewriter', 'Bulbul' and 'Chopsticks'.

was last seen in 'Kaala' in which she starred opposite superstar

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)