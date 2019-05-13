Huma Qureshi to debut in a web series 'Leila'

-
'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Huma Qureshi will soon be seen debuting in Netflix's upcoming mini series 'Leila'.
Huma took to Twitter to share a dark and intense-looking poster from the series showcasing her in a blindfold and wrote, "Will you join me? #Leila, coming soon."
Directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar, the Indian original series is set to release on June 14.
Mehta, who is known for the critically acclaimed trilogy 'Fire', 'Earth' and 'Water', is also the creative executive producer of the show.
According to Hollywood Reporter, Urmi Juvekar, whose past credits include 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy', will serve as 'Leila's' showrunner.
Based on a book by journalist Prayaag Akbar, 'Leila' is a story of a mother's search for her lost daughter.
Netflix recently unveiled a bunch of original series and feature films for its Indian market including 'Sacred Games', 'Typewriter', 'Bulbul' and 'Chopsticks'.
Huma was last seen in 'Kaala' in which she starred opposite superstar Rajinikanth.
