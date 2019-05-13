Arjun Kapoor shares new poster of 'India's Most Wanted'

Kapoor on Monday unveiled a new poster of his upcoming thriller 'India's Most Wanted', shortly after releasing the motion poster of the film.

took to his handle to share the poster of the film, with a caption that reads, "Driven by courage, determined to succeed. Witness the capture of India's Osama by a team of 5 unlikely heroes, only in cinemas from 24th May. #IndiasMostWanted"

The poster showcases 33-year-old Kapoor with four other characters gazing into the distance while they appear to be contemplating something.

'India's Most Wanted' is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which, the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

The film is being helmed and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, along with Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios. It is slated to hit the screens on May 24.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Panipat' with Kriti Sanon. He will also appear in ' Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

