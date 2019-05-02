Director Ali Abbas Zafar shares making of Bharat song 'Chashni'

-
After the release of the song 'Chashni' on Wednesday, director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share the making of the romantic track today.
His post read, "Chashni .. behind the camera @VMVMVMVMVM in her element in Malta .. @Bharat_TheFilm."
The video features choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant along with crew members.
The ace choreographer can be seen supervising the crew, creating the magical ambience for the Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif starrer song with firework and heavenly lighting.
Dressed in traditional attires, the two characters look irrevocably in love with each other in the song.
The song composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjian has been sung by Abhijeet Srivastava.
Earlier this week, Khan shared the first song from the film 'Slow Motion' - an item number featuring Disha Patani alongside Khan.
Katrina Kaif is playing the female protagonist in the film which also features Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Jackie Shroff is essaying the role of Salman's father.
Salman is teaming up with Zafar for the third time after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
The film has been produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.
'Bharat' is set for a June 5 release on Eid.
