Jude Law marries Phillipa Coan in low-key ceremony

Time to look for another celebrity crush because Jude Law is officially off the market! According to media reports, the actor married his girlfriend Phillipa Coan in a low-key ceremony in London on Tuesday.
In photos obtained by The Sun, Law, and Coan were seen walking together as they looked stunning in their wedding attire. Law wore a corduroy navy blazer paired with matching pants and a navy fedora hat, as his lady love dawned a beautiful off-white ruffled dress and was seen carrying a bouquet of flowers.
The couple spotted outside the Old Marylebone Town Hall wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers, The Sun reports.
This is Law's second marriage. The 46-year-old actor was previously married to actress Sadie Frost. The two even share three children: son Rafferty (22), daughter Iris (18), and son Rudy (16).
After his divorced in 2003, Law became engaged to his Alfie costar Sienna Miller in 2004. However, they decided to call it quits in 2006.
The Captain Marvel star has two more children from his previous relationship. He shares a 9-year-old daughter Sophia with model Samantha Burke and 4-year-old daughter Ada with musician Catherine Harding.
