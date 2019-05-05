Akshay Kumar is 'doer,' he doesn't need to explain to anybody: Anupam Kher

-
Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher on Sunday came out in defence of Akshay Kumar, who had posted about his Canadian citizenship following the backlash on social media after he did not cast vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Anupam advised Akshay to refrain himself from giving explanations to people and also stated that he doesn't need to prove his loyalty towards his country.
"Dear Akshay Kumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don't need to explain to anybody," Anupam tweeted.
On Friday, Akshay took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Really don't understand unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India."
Mentioning that the citizenship issue concerning him is constantly dragged into needless controversy, Akshay wrote, "While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others."
He has been trolled lately due to his absence from the polling booths. His wife Twinkle Khanna was spotted at a polling booth without him.
During a special screening of an upcoming film 'Blank', Akshay was asked about the issue. However, he dismissed it by simply smiling and telling the reporter, "Chaliye Beta."
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter, encouraging Akshay to vote. On this, Akshay replied, "True hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha (Tale) between our nation and its voters.
