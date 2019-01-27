Holder becomes first top-ranked Windies Test all-rounder after Sobers

West captain has become the from the country in 45 years to top the list of all-rounders in the International Council Test Rankings after slamming an unbeaten double-century that helped script a memorable 381-run win over England in the first Test in

legend was at the top last in March 1974 and Holder has now emulated him following his 202 not out off 229 balls in the second innings in Bridgetown, which is the third highest score by a number eight batsman in Test history after the pair of (257 not out) and Imtiaz Ahmed (209).

The right-arm pacer, who was associated in an unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership of 295 with (116 not out), leapfrogged Bangladesh's and India's Ravindra Jadeja to grab the number one spot for the first time in his career.

Holder has also moved up the batting rankings to take a career-best 33rd position, after gaining 25 places.

In the batsmen's ranking, of has moved up to a career-best 47th position having scored 81 in the first innings of the match.

Others to players to be benefited include West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (up 11 places to 40th) among batsmen and Kemar Roach (up five places to 20th) and Roston Chase (up 14 places to 41st) among bowlers.

For England, has moved up one place to 29th among bowlers.

For Australia, has moved up 17 places to 43rd after scoring 84 runs in the Test while fast bowler Pat Cummins's of the match effort of a 10-wicket match haul has helped him move up one slot to grab a career-best third position among bowlers. His rating points are the highest for an Australian bowler since tallied 870 in March 2014.

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella has gained nine slots to take the 37th position among batsmen after scores of 64 and 24, while Suranga Lakmal (up two places to 31st) and Lahiru Kumara (up one place to 39th) have made upward movement among bowlers.

