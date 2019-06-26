DMK's TR Baalu gives adjournment motion notice in LS over TN water crisis

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu gave an adjournment motion notice in the on Wednesday over the ongoing water crisis in

This comes a day after attacked the AIADMK government in in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of "complacency" in dealing with the water crisis in Chennai and other parts of the state.

Regarding the water crisis, Dayanidhi had said, "There was a severe water crisis in 2004 when the decided to set up a desalination unit and sanctioned Rs 1,000 crores for a desalination plant to be implemented in Chennai. But AIADMK is complacent. M K staged a protest for the people."

The DMK had on Monday held a protest against the over the acute water crisis in Chennai with its workers carrying empty plastic pots in their hands.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai's water reservoirs have gone dry. Scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation

Meanwhile, Indian Union (IUML) PK Kunhalikutty gave an adjournment motion notice in the for the second consecutive day over the recent mob lynching incident which came to light in

(RSP) NK Premchandran too gave an adjournment motion notice in the over incidents of mob lynching.

A 22-year-old man succumbed to his on Sunday after being beaten up by a mob on suspicion of theft in Saraikela Kharsawanand district of The deceased, identified as Tabrez, was arrested by the police before being admitted to a hospital.

Tabrez's family has, however, alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant ' Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

On Monday, several leaders including former Jammu and Mehbooba Mufti, and leaders and PL Punia criticised the Centre over the incident.

Minister C P Singh, however, said a trend of linking such incidents to the BJP and right-wing organisations is prevalent.

