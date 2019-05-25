JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

CWC rejects resignation, but Rahul insists on stepping down (2nd Lead)

Business Standard

DMK elects Baalu as Lok Sabha party leader

IANS  |  Chennai 

Senior DMK leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu on Saturday was elected as the party's leader in the Lok Sabha.

In a statement issued here, the party said Baalu was chosen at a meeting of the newly-elected DMK Lok Sabha members held at the party headquarters.

The meeting chaired by DMK President M K Stalin also elected Kanimozhi as the Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

Former Union Minister A. Raja was elected as the party whip in the Lok Sabha.

A total of 23 DMK members have been elected to the Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

vj/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 21:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements