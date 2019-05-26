Palaniswami must tender his resignation: Dayanidhi Maran

(DMK) on Sunday asked Chief Minister to resign following the defeat of AIADMK in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

" must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections. The party managed to win on one seat in because of money power. Palaniswami must tender his resignation," Maran told reporters here.

Raveendranath Kumar was the only (AIADMK) leader who managed to win from the Theni seat in

23 seats were won by DMK while Congress (INC) won 8 seats in the state. The (CPI) and (Marxist) won 2 seats each, while the rest went to and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi with both winning one seat.

AIADMK which is in power in the state and an ally of the NDA on the front faced this debacle even while the rest of the country saw BJP and its coalition partners winning 353 out of the total 542 Lok Sabha.

