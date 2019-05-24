LS polls: UPA performance only marginally better than last time

managed to add only eight seats to its tally of 44 it had won in the 2014 elections, marking its second consecutive electoral debacle in five years.

Last elections were the worst for the when it got the lowest number in the since Independence.

The only consolation for the came from Tamil Nadu, and where it could score some reasonable gains.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress bagged 8 seats while its alliance partner (DMK) won a whopping 23 seats. The other alliance partners (CPI) and CPI (M) each secured two seats while Indian Union (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) got one seat each in the state where 38 parliamentary constituencies went to polls.

Polling in Vellore constituency by (ECI) after a lot of cash was seized during a raid.

Congress was wiped out from three states- Rajasthan, and where the party formed the governments after Assembly elections five months ago. It got only seat each in and two in Chhattisgarh, while it was wiped out in

The three states together have 65 seats and BJP got 61 of them.

and bolstered Congress' tally to reach 52 as they returned 23 Congress members to the

In Kerala, the Congress-led won 19 of the 20 seats in the state. Its allies, the Indian Union won two seats while the Congress (Mani group) and won one seat each. Congress Rahul Gandhi, who lost his family bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, registered an impressive victory from Wayanad in Kerala.

However, in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, and Meghalaya, Congress could win only one seat each while it drew a blank in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Delhi, Nagaland, and

In Karnataka, where the Congress- (S) coalition is in power, the UPA has been decimated to only two seats. Congress candidate D K Suresh retained his Bengaluru Rural parliamentary seat. Even, former and JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda suffered defeat in Tumkur. BJP has swept the state clean with wins in 25 seats out of 28 and helped an Independent win the Mandya seat.

The NDA coalition bagged 351 seats including BJP (303), (18), United (16), (6), two each of Akali Dal and Apna Dal and 1 each of All Students Union, Loktantrik Party, front and People's Party.

BJP alone swept 303 parliamentary constituencies across the country and Congress-led (UPA) has notched up just 87 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)