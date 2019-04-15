India successfully test fires Nirbhay missile

successfully test fired a sub-sonic off the Odisha coast on Monday.

The 1,000-km range missile was fired for a shorter range from a launch pad from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in district, said informed sources.

Indigenously developed by the Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile can carry warheads of up to 300 kg, the sources added.

It can travel with a turbofan or turbojet engine and is guided by a highly advanced inertial navigation system.

The last successful test launch of the missile took place in November 2017.

