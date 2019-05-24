Newly elected MPs and MLAs meet DMK Chief MK Stalin in Chennai

Newly elected party MPs and MLAs (by-polls) met MK at the party office here on Friday.

DMK Party chief, MK who contested his first major elections after his father and party patriarch, M Karunanidhi's death last year has vindicated himself in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in

singlehandedly toured the state and led the election campaign with tailor-made programmes to interact with people at grassroots.

Despite the huge mandate in Tamil Nadu, the party has fewer reasons to celebrate because of the poor performance of their ally in the elections.

The on Thursday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu, DMK cadres and alliance partners for a "resounding victory".

The DMK-led alliance in the state, which includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), (CPI) and (Marxist) along with several other smaller parties has been able to make a clean sweep in the state.

"We accept with folded hands the huge victory people of have given us. We will live up to their trust and be their voice for their rights," he tweeted.

The AIADMK, which partnered the BJP for the general elections, has managed to win just one Lok Sabha and won nine seats in the by-polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)