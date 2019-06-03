Dream of Hindus for Ram temple in Ayodhya to be fulfilled: Ram Vilas Vedanti

Ram Vilas Vedanti, a member of the Ramjanambhoomi Nyas, on Monday said that with BJP's return to power, the "dream of crores of Hindus" to have a Ram temple in will be fulfilled.

He also said that a mosque should not be constructed next to the temple but built in instead.

"Seers will hold a meeting soon. Crores of Hindus want a temple to be built at the place where Lord Ram was born. However, the has said that a mosque too should be built next to the temple which we do not agree with. The mosque can be built in had said that if BJP crosses the 300-mark in Lok Sabha, they will build the temple. And now they have crossed it," Vedanti told ANI here.

He said after the construction of the temple in five phases, the idol of Lord Ram will be placed there.

"More than 80 per cent of the Muslims favour the construction of a Ram temple," Vedanti said.

The meeting of the seers in will deliberate on three issues-- temple construction, abolition Article 370 which gives special status to and law for population control.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)