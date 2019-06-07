Jaishankar to embark on first bilateral visit to Bhutan today

S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to on Friday for his first bilateral trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

The visit reflects the importance that attaches to its bilateral relationship with Bhutan, a close friend, and neighbour, the (MEA) said in a press statement.

During the visit, Jaishankar is expected to receive an audience with King of Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, call on Lyonchhen Dr. and meet his counterpart Lyonpo Dr.

During the visit, the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation, the statement said.

" and share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding. External Affairs Minister's visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular visits and exchange of views at the high levels between the two countries," it further said.

On May 30, Tshering and other BIMSTEC leaders had attended the swearing-in of after the BJP achieved a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)