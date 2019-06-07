German 'killer' nurse handed life sentence for murdering 85 patients

A on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a former for murdering 85 patients in his care.

42-year-old Niels Hoegel, who had previously admitted to killing 100 patients in the last five years, was sentenced to life imprisonment at the District Court of Oldenburg, reported.

During the trial, the court's said that Hoegel's actions were "incomprehensible". "That's the word that characterises this," the said.

Considered to be Germany's deadliest post-war serial killer, Hoegel confessed to murdering 100 patients, aged between 34 and 96, at two hospitals in Delmenhorst and Oldenburg in northern between 2000 and 2005.

The former is already serving a life sentence for six convictions, including He is accused of giving various non-prescribed drugs to his patients in an attempt to show off his skills to his colleagues.

In previous hearings, the 42-year-old worker had said that he was on cloud nine when he successfully brought back a patient to life and was shattered when he failed.

Prosecutors had earlier stated that Hoegel should have known that the drugs given to patients at the hospitals could cause life-threatening heart problems.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)