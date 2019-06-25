Due process will be followed in targeting corruption: Modi

Launching a scathing attack on the and its leaders in the Lok Sabha, he made sarcastic and veiled references to the Gandhis saying "those who get should enjoy it".

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, Modi said his government will continue to take action against corruption.

Referring to speech of who had accused of making allegations against top leaders to defame them and challenged it to arrest and Rahul Gandhi, Modi said his government was being criticised for "not putting (people) to jail".

He said the country was not under Emergency and due process of law will be followed.

"If you get bail, enjoy it," he said in a veiled reference to and

Modi also accused the Congress leadership of not thinking "beyond family" and that only a few contributed to the progress.

Challenging the Congress, he asked if it had praised late before 2004 or till 2014. "You did not praise Narasimha Rao, was the name of former taken during the debate. They do not think outside the family," he said.

"There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India's progress," he said.

"You are riding high. I congratulate you. You can't see properly from a height, people on the ground look small. We do not believe in being on a high. We believe in connecting with the grassroots," he said.

He also used to attack the Congress, saying it had killed the soul of the nation .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)