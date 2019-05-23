Sonia, Priyanka meet Rahul

-
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence here as the trends showed that the party was doing badly in the Lok Sabha polls.
Sonia Gandhi was at the 12 Tuglak Lane residence of her son for almost an hour.
Rahul Gandhi's sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited him earlier in the day.
According to latest trends, Rahul Gandhi is trailing in Amethi from about 15,000 votes. The trends also showed that the party was leading in 50 seats, a bare improvement from its tally of 44 in 2014 elections.
It was the first election fought by the party with Rahul Gandhi as party President. In
his campaign, he had repeatedly said that the opposition will oust the Modi government.
Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress chief in December 2017 at the culmination of party's organisational elections.
Sonia Gandhi had helmed the Congress for almost 19 years of which the party led a government at the Centre with its allies for 10 years.
