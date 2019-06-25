Goa CM launches wheelchair accessible buses for students of special education school

Chief Minister Dr launched wheelchair accessible school buses for students of in on Tuesday.

Guruprasad Pawaskar, of said, "This is the first kind of bus in the state of for the specially-abled children basically for the wheelchair-bound students. We had to face great difficulty in getting the wheelchair students to the school and there used to be drop out in the higher secondary classes. This was the need of the hour."

while speaking to ANI said, "I congratulate for initiating new ideas. He has demanded me to start a special cell in the department of the special school called 'Divyaang cell' and we are definitely considering this provision."

When asked about the government's plan for the specially-abled children, said, "We are starting with the divyang skill education programme and my intention is to start with two divyang centres, one in the north and one in the south so that the special disabled students can become economically independent by taking the training and definitely we will give special attention to this programme", Sawant added.

