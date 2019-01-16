Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share a sweet moment with blind fans

The Duke and Duchess of recently shared a heartwarming moment with some blind royal fans.

and spent some time walking around in Birkenhead, Merseyside and were spotted chatting with fans and well-wishers along the way, reported E! Online.

The couple had one special moment with a fan that instantly went viral on the internet. One attendee shared on an interaction that her blind niece had with the Royals. The person named posted two pictures near Meghan and In one of the pictures, the gently held onto a girl in a purple parka and black beanie. The second photo featured Meghan touching a card written in Braille.

"The little girl with the grey hat with a black bobble (My niece who is blind) held on to her ensuring she was safe. Meghan went down on the floor to take a card she had made for her in braille." Tracey described on

She also added that "They'll make great parents."

According to People, some blind children were also allowed to touch the Duke and Duchess' face. Frank Field, a from the area, told the magazine a bit more about the special moment shared by the blind fans.

"In the square, there were some blind children who wanted to touch the royal faces because they couldn't see them. Both of them went down on their haunches so the children could touch their faces," he explained.

During their outing in Birkenhead, the also met with veterans as well as Tomorrow's Women Wirral, which is an organisation that offers "training courses and support groups around mental health, domestic abuse and more."

On January 10, announced that Meghan will be financially backing four organisations, including one called Smart Works, which helps "unemployed and vulnerable women regain the confidence they need to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives."

The royal couple, who got married at Windsor Castle's St. on May 19 and are expecting their first child in 2019, gave an update on Meghan's due date and revealed that she was six months pregnant and due at the end of April or early May.

