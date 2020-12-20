Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush, no casualties

JUST IN
Business Standard

According to the USGS, the quake hit 36 km south-east of Jurm district of Afghanistan at the depth of 199 km

People work on a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the quake hit 36 km south-east of Jurm district of Afghanistan at the depth of 199 km.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Sun, December 20 2020. 07:44 IST

