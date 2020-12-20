Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush, no casualties

An of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Hindu Kush region of on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The first tremor felt at 6:09 am. No casualties have been reported.

According to the USGS, the quake hit 36 km south-east of Jurm district of at the depth of 199 km.

Further details are awaited.

