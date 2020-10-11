Kyrgyzstan Parliament approves Sadyr Japarov as new Prime Minister

-
The members of Kyrgyzstan parliament on Saturday unanimously approved the appointment of Sadyr Japarov as the new Prime Minister of the country.
Japarov pledged that he had no plans to change the 'composition and structure' of a new government and promised not to run in the coming parliamentary election, and also vowed not to persecute his political opponents, reported TASS.
"I take full responsibility for the government's work," he stressed.
This comes amid a political crisis in the nation, after the parliamentary elections were declared invalid, following violent protests against what many considered as an unfair general election.
The political deadlock in Kyrgyzstan has been encouraged by a divided opposition which has failed to agree upon the new leader of the provisional government, which in turn has made it ambiguous whether a seamless transfer of power is possible.
Bishkek on Friday saw rival protests which resulted in the imposition of a state of Emergency until October 21. The military would be deployed to Bishkek "to organize checkpoints, to prevent armed clashes, to ensure law and order, and to protect the civilian population," announced President Sooronbay Jeenbekov's office.
Jeenbekov had earlier said that he was ready to leave his post after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and the country's return to legal order.
At one rally, a car carrying former president Almazbek Atambayev, who was freed from a detention center by opposition protesters earlier this week, was shot at, according to a video posted to social media. His party described the incident as "an assassination attempt" and said Atambayev was not harmed, Washington Post said.
The uprising began after Jeenbekov was accused of buying votes. The protests of Monday and Tuesday injured hundreds and opposition forces appointed their own ministers, including Sadyr Japarov for prime minister which was later deemed illegitimate.
