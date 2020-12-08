Japan's AnGes begins Phase 2 trials of DNA vaccine against Covid-19

-
-
Japan's AnGes biopharmaceutical company said on Tuesday that it had started phase 2 clinical trials of its DNA vaccine against the coronavirus.
"The trials involve 500 people. A group of 250 people will be vaccinated twice with an interval of two weeks; the second group of 250 people -- twice with an interval of four weeks. In both groups, 50 people will be vaccinated with a placebo. Vaccination will take place before March 2021 at eight medical facilities," the company said in a statement.
AnGes launched clinical trials in two groups of 30 volunteers in June. Back then, AnGes researchers told Sputnik that the second part of the studies, involving from 400 to 500 people, was scheduled for fall, and the company was expected to enter the stage of industrial production of the vaccine by spring.
According to the company, the main advantage of the DNA vaccine is its safety, as it does not use pathogens. Instead, the body creates antibodies in response to DNA information about the virus.
The ability to produce a vaccine quickly and practically in unlimited quantities is an added advantage. Another important feature of the new vaccine is the flexibility of the creation process, as even if the virus mutates, a new vaccine can be developed in two weeks.
