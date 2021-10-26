Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on Richter hits Himachal Pradesh's Manali

An on magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was felt in Manali in on Tuesday morning.

The Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the took place at a depth of 10 kilometres and 108 kilometres North-North-West of Manali.

" of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-10-2021, 06:02:10 IST, Lat: 33.18 and Long: 76.88, Depth: 10 km, Location: 108 km NNW of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India," tweeted NCS.

More updates are awaited.

