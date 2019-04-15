Ebara Pumps forays into European market

Italian company Ebara has started catering to the European markets by providing high-quality for industrial and residential purposes.

The company that has a factory in for about 30 years, supplies high-quality all over the world, including in the Southeast Asian region.

sells its such as "stainless steel press pump" for building and industrial application and "water supply unit" in the South East Asian market.

The company continues to make

from said, "At Ebara, we believe that it is our duty to provide product and services aimed to support society, industry, and life. Thanks to decades of experience, we are now able to supply reliable and efficient product as one of the largest manufactures of in

"Vertical multistage centrifugal pump, booster set and fire-fighting units are just some of the key products we produce to meet the worldwide customers' expectation," Braconi added.

Last year, the factory was relocated and the production capacity was increased to 1.5 times.

The factory manufactures using the latest such as 3D welding machine. In addition, the assembly line is based on the quality control of standard and produce a high-quality pump.

"We produce over 400.000 pumps per year, 50.000 of which are destined to South East Asian and Indian markets. We are proud to provide building services, municipalities, in these regions" Braconi said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)